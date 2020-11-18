Peggy Necaise
September 17, 1932 - November 15, 2020
Ocean Springs, Mississippi - Peggy Necaise, age 88, of Ocean Springs passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Peggy was born on September 17, 1932 in Louisiana. She was employed with Lovelace Drugs. Peggy enjoyed fishing, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Leona Hughes King and sisters, Isabella King Burnham and Joann King Husley.
Survivors include her husband, Edward J. Necaise, Sr.; children, Edward J. (Donna) Necaise. Jr., Leonard Charles Necaise, and Lex (Darlene) Necaise; grandchildren, Bridget (Jeff) Burritt, James Necaise, Ashley (Sam) Scarbrough, Molly (Adam) Peterman, and Gracie (Johnathon) Langford; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Buck King, Betty Horton, Lois Ferguson, Louis King, and Jeann Wilson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. until Mass. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is honored to serve the Necaise family.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice.
