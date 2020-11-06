1/
Peggy Walden
Peggy Ann Walden

Littlefield, TX

Peggy Ann Walden, age 88, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Mrs. Walden was a longtime resident of the coast and a devoted member of the St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport, MS.

She is preceded in death by husband Homer Walden and daughter Leah Triplett.

She is survived by daughters Florence Ann Nielsen and Nora Brazil, son Homer Walden Jr., sister Betty Martin, and grandchildren Angela Melton, Christel Mellinger, David Triplett, Justin Triplett, Sarah Bridges, Joseph Triplett, Brittany Frohm, Kristen Taylor, Allison Taylor, and Lauren Taylor. In addition, she is survived by twenty loving great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue, is honored to serve the Walden family.



Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

1 entry
November 6, 2020
