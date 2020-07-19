Haley S. "Pete" Gates
1946-2020
Gulfport
Haley S. "Pete" Gates passed away on July 13, 2020 in Gulfport, MS at the age of 73. He was born on November 19, 1946 in Jackson, MS to Charles G and Mary George Gates where he grew up and attended Murrah High School and then Ole Miss University where he graduated with a Master's Degree in banking and Finance.
Pete entered the Army June 29, 1970 and served overseas for 2 years and later returned to the Gulf Coast to begin his career in banking. Pete worked at Gulf National Bank/People's Bank in Gulfport, MS and later started his own successful Real Estate business.
Pete is preceded in death by his father, Charles Gates, his mother Mary George Gates, and his brother Charles G. Gates. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia Ann Gates, the love of his life. Pete was a loving husband, son, uncle and most importantly put his family first and always put their interest first. Pete enjoyed the outdoors and watching college football and especially Ole Miss football.
A private graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Griffin Cemetery in Moss Point, MS.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 THREE RIVERS ROAD, GULFPORT, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
.