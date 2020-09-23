1/
Pete Hanson
Pete Hanson

Sept. 19, 1962 - Sept. 16, 2020

Olive Branch

Peter Andrew Hanson, 57, of Olive Branch, MS, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Coleman Funeral Home (6815 Parkview Blvd., Olive Branch, MS 38654). A memorial service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel.

Peter Hanson was born on September 19, 1962, in Biloxi, MS. He was a very sweet and kind person. He had a way of making friends everywhere he went. Peter had such a wonderful and selfless personality. Above all, he was an amazing father. His son was his absolute pride and joy, and he devoted his life to being the very best father that he could be.

Peter Hanson is survived by his son, Andrew Hanson of Olive Branch, MS; sisters, Tammy (James) Craft of Jackson, MS, Ebony (John Steven) Wright of Mountain Home, AR; three nieces; two nephews and a host of grand-nieces and nephews.

Peter Hanson was preceded in death by his parents, Pauline and Oscar Andrew Hanson.

Online condolences may be left on his Tribute Wall at www.colemanfuneralhome.com.

Coleman Funeral Home of Olive Branch is in charge of arrangements. 662-893-3900


Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Coleman Funeral Home
6815 Parkview Boulevard
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 893-3900
