Captain Peter Alan Sparkes (USMC Ret.)



Ocean Springs



Captain Peter Alan Sparkes (USMC Retired) of Ocean Springs, MS, died on May 16, 2020, at home in Ocean Springs. He was born September 12, 1932, in Boston, Massachusetts to Arthur and Adele Webster Sparkes. Beginning as a private in the Marine Corps in 1950, he survived the Chosin Reservoir battle in North Korea. After many other lesser adventures, his last tours of duty were aboard ship. Retired in 1969, he served as a Sky Marshall for the U.S. Treasury Department for two years and then using his combat cargo experience, he worked twenty-three years at Ingalls Shipbuilding training Navy personnel.



Pete loved Ocean Springs and served at various times, on the Civil Service Commission, the Tree Commission and the Historical Society.



Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and nephew Paul David Lambrides, Pete is survived by his wife of thirty years, Jean Sparkes, his daughter, Ann (Larry Bonjour) Baker of Ocean Springs, MS, and grandchildren David and Jennifer of Seattle, Washington, his son Peter (Madelyn) Haunschild of Kona, Hawaii, and his step-son Brad Linton of Ocean Springs, MS.



Also surviving are his sister, Adele (Paul) Lambrides of Kissimmee, Florida, his niece Elizabeth Lambrides of Orlando, Florida and his nephew John (Melena) Lambrides of Greece.



His family will have a memorial service at a later date due in part to the current world response to the Covid-19 virus.





