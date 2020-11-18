Peter Edwards
March 29, 1941 - November 15, 2020
Long Beach, Mississippi - On Sunday, November 15, 2020, Captain Peter Jeffrey Edwards, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 79.
Peter was born March 29, 1941, in Summit, NJ. At age 20, he married Kathleen Chisholm and they were married for 59 years and had three children.
Peter proudly served as a Captain in the United States Army. He was a proud military combat infantry officer of the 1st Infantry Division, Big Red 1, and a Black Lion. He served in Vietnam and was a two time Purple Heart recipient. He also received two Bronze Stars with oak clusters with a "V" for valor. After retiring from the military, he worked for New Jersey Bell.
Peter and Kathleen retired in Hattiesburg where he enjoyed running, playing soccer and racquetball, working on his antique cars, and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his son, Captain John Alexander Edwards; his grandson, John Alexander Edwards, II; and his infant daughter.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Edwards; their children, Michael Edwards and Heather Murphy (Paul); his grandchildren, Jessica Rose (Robert), Patricia Donahue (Tyler), Maria Burbridge, Grace, Hunter, Skye, Patrick and Tashara, Ariel, Madison and Ian, Seamus, Liam and Harper Edwards; and his great grandchildren, Lilliana and Giuliana Rose, Piper and Harrison Donahue, and Crew Edwards.
A private ceremony will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd, Long Beach, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com