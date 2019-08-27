|
|
Peter John "Pete" Marchese
1935-2019
D'Iberville
Peter John "Pete" Marchese, 83, of D'Iberville, MS passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 in Gulfport. He was born August 31, 1935 in Chicago and a longtime resident of Worth, IL before moving to Biloxi. After Katrina, Peter and Phyllis relocated to Hattiesburg and returned to the Coast in 2015. Peter earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology and began his career in the crane industry at the Whiting Corporation. Pete was later named Vice-President of Operations at Paceco and Vice-President at CEMCO in Gulfport, spent five years at Ingalls Shipbuilding and achieved his goal of an early retirement in 1995.
Peter was an avid golfer, served as a past Treasurer on the Board of Sunkist Country Club and a member of Shadow Ridge Country Club in Hattiesburg. He enjoyed swimming, family vacations, Sunday Fundays with his family, watching the Saints and you could always find him working on a DIY project around the house and yard.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Andrew and Angelina Marchese of Chicago and his youngest daughter, Laura Marchese of Biloxi. Peter is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Marchese; his daughter, Liz (John) Gaulke, his son Greg Marchese (Tammy Nelson); his grandchildren Sharon (Robert) Shavers, Megan Gaulke (Trey Symington), Anna Marchese and Claire Marchese; and great-grandchildren Kannon Varnado and Emma Shavers. He is also survived by his sister; Delores (Jack) Charmelo. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations be made to the at or 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 with a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road in Biloxi. A reception will be held immediately following the service at the Sunkist Country Club Ballroom, 2381 Sunkist County Club Road in Biloxi.
Our family would like to thank Jeff O'Keefe Jr. and Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Homes for assisting with the arrangements. View and sign the register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 27, 2019