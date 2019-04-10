Peter Heinrich Platz



Bay St. Louis, MS



Peter Heinrich Platz, 77, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS.



Peter was born on June 18, 1941 in Gerdauen East Prussia, Germany.



His family moved to the United States in 1950 and he became a Citizen of the United States in 1955. He graduated from LSU in 1967 with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. Peter retired from Coast Electric in 2008. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be sadly missed by his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his son, Trian P. Platz; parents, Leni and Alfred Platz and sister, Helga Platz Alonzo.



He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife of 51 years, Barbara Platz; daughter, Andrea Kinniburgh (Brent); son, Jason Platz (Salli Griffin) and four grandchildren, Sadie Platz, Marley Kinniburgh, Kaylin Kinniburgh and Madelyn Kinniburgh.



The family would like to express their thanks to Southern Care Hospice & Visiting Angel, Vanessa Grantham.



A Graveside Service was held Monday, April 8, 2019 at Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian, MS at 11:00 a.m.



Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary