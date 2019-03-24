Peter Joseph Skrmetta



1988-2019



Gulfport, MS



Peter Joseph Skrmetta, age 30, of Gulfport, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019.



Peter was born in Gulfport on July 21, 1988 to Louis and Beth (Hatch) Skrmetta. He grew up surrounded by a large, loving family that worked together daily running Ship Island Excursions, the ferry service started by his great-grandfather in 1926. Peter's younger days were spent exploring and playing on Ship Island with his brother and cousins, while learning the family business. As a teenager and into adulthood, he took great pride in working alongside his grandfather, Captain Peter (Jacqueline) Skrmetta, his father Captain Louis (Tina) Skrmetta, uncles Captain Ken (Crystal) Skrmetta and Steven (Michelle) Skrmetta and other family members, as well as his extended Ship Island family. His grandfather Major Robert "Captain Bob" Hatch and grandmother Barbara Hatch nurtured his love of boating and the water with frequent family trips to the barrier islands aboard the CAVU.



Peter graduated from Gulfport High School and attended The University of Mississippi where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. After Ole Miss, he earned his commercial captain's license. Peter looked forward to playing an active role in the family business and introducing future generations to the island he loved.



Peter enjoyed fishing, boating, and spending time outdoors, but above all, he treasured time spent with family and friends. His favorite memories included Fishing trips to Chandeleur Islands aboard CAVU with his grandparents, summer vacations and holidays spent in the Appalachian Mountains with his brother and cousins, long days working together with his family at Ship Island, combing the shore with his mother in search of sea glass, lucky beans, and shark teeth, and trips out west with his father and brother. Peter will forever be remembered for his huge heart, easy going demeanor, lighthearted humor, and giving nature. He lived by the family motto, "All for one and one for all." He will be terribly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and is lovingly mourned by his extended Skrmetta and Hatch families, as well as his many friends.



Peter was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Major Robert Dean "Captain Bob" Hatch (Ret.) and Barbara Boardman Hatch; his uncle, Peter Matthew "Matt" Skrmetta, Jr.; his aunt, Mary Skrmetta; and other loving family members.



Peter is survived by his parents, Louis (Tina) Skrmetta and Beth Hatch (devoted companion Wallace Weatherly); brother, Robert (Dr. Hannah Gwin) Skrmetta; Uncles, Steven (Michelle) Skrmetta, Ken (Crystal) Skrmetta; Aunts, Babe (Joe) Buckley, Mary Gwen (Robert) Case, Sharon Hodge; Cousins, William (Elan) Buckley, Zoe (Derek) Rico, Shella Szymanski, Jacqueline (Reed) Davis, Dana (Josh Abene) Case, Kadin Snow, Christine Case, John Skrmetta, Kaitlynn Snow, Timothy Skrmetta, Luke Skrmetta, Gelsey Rico, Christian Davis, Lark Abene; his best friend, Frank (Jacqueline) Bordeaux; God Children, Jack Fisher Bordeaux and Juliette Davis; and many other extended family members.



In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to or the Harrison County Humane Society.



A service honoring Peter will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 with a visitation from 1pm until 3pm with a Funeral Mass to follow at 3pm all at St. James Catholic Church, Cowan-Lorraine Rd., Gulfport. The 15th Street Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funereal Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019