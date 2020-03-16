|
Phellman "Phil" Cuevas
1949 ~ 2020
Pass Christian
Phellman "Phil" Cuevas, of Pass Christian, MS, age 70, took his journey to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 13, 2020. He was born in Gulfport to Maybin and Luzenia Cuevas on September 18, 1949.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Lucille Lizana, Bernice Dedeaux, and Evon McKay; brothers, Floyd and Maybin Jr. Cuevas; brothers-in-law, JC Dedeaux, Bill Bryant, and William Waller; sister-in-law, Joyce Cuevas; and the love of his life, Brenda Necaise.
He is survived by his son, Donald Cuevas (Rosemarie) and daughter, Theresa Cuevas; grandchildren, Lacey (Robert) Neal and Kennedy (Nicholas) Turan; great-grandchildren Grayson and Jameson Neal; brother, Darnell (Jearlene) Cuevas; sisters, Lavon Bryant, Marilyn (Kenneth Ray) Warren, and Kathy Hudson, and foster brothers Nathan and Sal Pavolini.
He loved all of his many nieces and nephews. He thrived on family gatherings, believing nothing should separate a family. He loved fishing, but his passion was hunting with his best friend, Roger "Rogie" Ladner. He cherished the memories he made sitting in the woods, listening to his dogs, and talking about the old days.
Phil was employed at Chattanooga Glass Co. for over 15 years. He worked for the Diamondhead Golf Course for 8 years.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday. March 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road in Pass Christian. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 PM at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Pass Christian, MS. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 16, 2020