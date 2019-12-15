|
Philip C. "Phil" Carriere
1943 ~ 2019
Diamondhead
Philip C. "Phil" Carriere, age 76 of Diamondhead, MS, entered eternal rest on Friday, December 13, 2019, surrounded by his four children and wife of almost 39 years, Beth Butterfield Carriere.
Phil was born January 8, 1943 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana but grew up in his beloved Mississippi City, MS. He attended primary school there until his transfer to Gulfport High School, where he proudly served as Junior Class President and excelled in football and track-and-field. It was during these joyous, formative years that Phil and his brother, Jerry, were raised and supported by an adored single mom, Bernice Rita Cullinane Carriere. For the last 14 years Phil has been a resident of Diamondhead, MS, having served on the Property Owner's Association as its elected Treasurer during the rebuilding of the community in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Phil was a 1961 graduate of Gulfport High School, where he lettered in football and track-and-field. He earned a football scholarship to Perkinston Junior College, where he also competed on the track-and-field team. Upon graduating with an Associate's Degree, Phil entered the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He was trained at Parris Island, SC and later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC before earning an honorable discharge after 5 years of service to his country.
After the Marines, Phil began a career in lending and commercial banking that spanned more than 50 years with seven different banks. In recent years, Phil began a commercial lender training program at Community Bank of Mississippi for the Coast region. Over the years he took great pride in meeting many local business owners who would remind him that he "had made them their first bank loan that got them started in a successful career of their own." He cared for his clients and truly enjoyed their success.
During his career, Phil enjoyed volunteering in his local community as an active member of many organizations. Among those were as Treasurer and President of the Gulfport Lions Club and later as President of the Biloxi Lions Club. He also served as President of the Gulfport Kiwanis Club and was honored with the George F. Fellow Award, which recognized his service to the organization and community over many years. While Phil enjoyed all his service to the community (much of it done anonymously), his favorite time and service was as player agent, president, coach, grass cutter, bathroom cleaner, field maintainer, and fundraiser with the Handsboro-Mississippi City Little League in Gulfport, MS. It is during the time spent here that he was able to see his sons, Scott and Brian, enjoy the national pastime and grow to excel in the sport.
When Phil married Beth in 1981, he welcomed his two new daughters, Heather and Jennifer Harris, who were school cheerleaders. Time watching his children was only exceeded by the enjoyment of watching his grandchildren in all of their sports and extra-curricular activities.
Phil was a devout Catholic, having spent his first 61 years as a member of St. James Catholic Church in Gulfport before becoming a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Pass Christian, MS, where he served as finance chairperson at the request of Father Paddy Mockler.
Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Bernice Rita Cullinane Carriere and father, Philip C. Carriere, Jr. Phil is survived by his devoted and loving wife of almost 39 years and caregiver during his battle with cancer, Beth Butterfield Carriere of Diamondhead. Phil is also survived by one brother, Jerry (Fern Demourelle) Carriere of Gulfport; sons Scott Carriere of Hattiesburg and Brian (Meredith Funk) Carriere of Gulfport; his daughters Heather Harris Schenck and Jennifer Harris of Biloxi. Phil's nine grandchildren include Regan Carriere of Omaha, Nebraska; Austin Carriere of Hattiesburg; Carolina, Carter, and Dutch Carriere of Gulfport; Brody McMahan and Catherine Harris of Biloxi; and Skyler and Ethan Schenck, also of Biloxi.
The family would like to graciously thank Dr. Sheba Thomas of MD Anderson Center in Houston, TX and Dr. Allison Wall of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport for allowing us to have six extra years with Phil. They also are thankful to the Kare in Home hospice nurses Angela McCormick, Tracy and Keesha.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St James Catholic Church in Gulfport on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 12:30 pm. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am until 12:30 pm 12:30. Interment will follow in St James Catholic Cemetery in Gulfport. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center or St Jude Children's Hospital.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 15, 2019