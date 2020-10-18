Philip L. Peer



March 10, 1937 - October 7, 2020



Wichita, Kansas



On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 Philip LeRoy Peer passed away at the age of 83. He was born in Wichita, Kansas on March 10, 1937. He served in the Army and was deployed to Korea. When he returned he began his lifelong career in the golfing industry. Working first as a Golf Pro at Crestview Country Club (Wichita) and as a Golf Pro graveling the United States meeting the golf legends of his day. One such trip to the Biloxi, MS he met the love of his life Sally Stephenson. Their travels took them to California, Missouri and Louisiana before returning to Biloxi for his second career as the Head Grounds Keeper KAFB (Biloxi) in 1992. On his retirement, Phil and Sally returned to Wichita, Kansas where he volunteered at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital and worked part-time at the Wichita Country Club. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, Retta and Philip Peer; wife, Sally Peer; and sister, Kay LaGree. He is survived by his best friend and brother-in-law, Curt LaGree; stepdaughters, Diane Boyd and Sherry Stephenson; and special friend, Lynn Graber. Services to be held later in Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to your local animal shelter.





