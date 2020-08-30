Philip L. Senseney (Captain Pinky) (Red)
1931-2020
Biloxi
Philip L. Senseney (Captain Pinky)(Red), age 89, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in D'Iberville. "Winter has come, it's time to rest"
He was preceded in death by his parents, William R. Senseney and Katherine Holmes Senseney; first wife, Annabelle Langlinais Senseney; second wife, Earleen Johnson Romero Senseney; sons, Robert and Wayne Senseney; stepdaughter, Loretta Romero McCravey (Ronald McCravey); stepson, Lloyd Romero; sisters, Blanche Senseney, Rita Senseney; brothers, Johnny Senseney, William Senseney, Bernard Senseney, and Anthony Senseney.
He is survived by his daughter, Phyllis Wagner (Andrew) of Ocean Springs; stepdaughter- in-law, Mary Smith Romero.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, West Jackson County from 9:00AM until 11:00AM. A funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in the funeral home chapel following visitation. A entombment will be held at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Due to current Covid-19 pandemic everyone must wear a mask and follow current social distancing guidelines.
Online condolences and pictures can be shared at www.riemannfamily.com