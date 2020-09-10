Phillip "Randy" Randall Ross, Jr.
Schlater
Phillip "Randy" Randall Ross, Jr. 65, of Schlater, MS, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services with military honors will be at 2p.m. Saturday at D'Iberville Memorial Park in D'Iberville. Family visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi.
Mr. Ross was born in Biloxi to Phillip Randall Ross, Sr. and Lily Rose Tarver Ross. Ross lived most of his life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving during the Vietnam War.
He was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by his father and sister, Mary Provost.
He is survived by two sons, Phillip Randall III of D'Iberville, MS, and Joseph Randall Penton of Brandon, MS; mother, Lily Rose Tarver of Pearl River, LA; four daughters, Christina Moses of Ocean Springs, MS, Kelly Penton of Pearl River, LA, Amy Penton of Petal, MS, and Michelle Ross of Biloxi, MS; two brothers, P.D. Ross of Minter City, MS, and Jason Ross of Ocean Springs, MS; sisters, Sandra Kiefer of Pearl River, LA, Brenda Tanner of Van Cleave, MS, Alice Tanner of Van Cleve, MS, and Shelia Simmons of Van Cleave, MS.
Williams & Lord Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. An online guestbook may be signed at www.williamsandlord.com
