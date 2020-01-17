|
Phillip Lomax Sealy
1963 - 2020
Ocean Springs
Phillip Lomax Sealy, age 56, passed from this life to eternal life on January 13, 2020. For two years he fought a valiant battle against metastatic melanoma. During that time, he fought an even more valiant battle to not waste the trial that God had providentially placed upon his path. He viewed his severe season of suffering as a unique opportunity to hold forth the hope of Christ which was his anchor amidst his angst. By grace, he did that well.
Phillip was born on January 19, 1963 in Grove Hill, Alabama. He spent his first 10 years in Mobile and then moved to Montgomery where he graduated from Jefferson Davis High School. He went on to attend the University of Alabama and eventually earned a BS in marketing from Auburn University Montgomery. After several years working for State Farm Insurance he returned to school, earning an MDiv from Greenville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
He had a passion for being a pastor … not merely a preacher, but one who lived out the gospel in gracious works as well as proclaiming it in glorious word. He was serious about stepping into the stories of those who suffered - offering them help and hope. He was patient in walking with those who questioned and even criticized the claims of Christ – allowing them to wrestle while always encouraging them to seriously consider God's marvelous message of redemption. He was considered a true friend by many who would have never imagined having a pastor as a friend. He was intentional about coming alongside those living with disability to help them find acceptance in the church – because he had seen the challenges that those he loved sometime had in that regard. He was consistent in owning his own faults and seeking forgiveness for them – and that pattern presented a constant catalyst for conversation about the good news of the gospel.
Phillip served Landis Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Marion, NC for 10 years and then moved to Sylva, NC to plant Redeemer Church PCA at the call of Western Carolina Presbytery. After serving there for 7 years and seeing a beautiful new congregation established, he was called by Grace Presbytery to plant Hope Presbyterian Church (PCA) in Ocean Springs, MS. It was during this season of gospel service that melanoma struck its mortal blow. Until his last breath the community of Ocean Springs was dear to his heart as were the people of Hope Presbyterian Church.
Phillip is survived by his wife of 25 years, Lori Mullwee Sealy. Theirs is a story of great love and great grace - and the hope of heaven is a balm as they have temporarily said goodbye. He has two cherished teenaged children, Joshua (17) and Elizabeth (15). Phillip was a faithful father who never put "preacher's kid" pressure on them but ever encouraged them to be "comfortable in their skin though never in their sin". He is also survived by his precious mother, Martha Sealy. He loved her dearly. His father, Walter Sealy and his sister, Phyllis Sealy Bednarz both preceded him in death.
Phillip lived well and he loved well. He did justice. He practiced kindness. He walked humbly with his God. He fought the good fight. He finished the race. He kept the faith and that faith is now flawlessly focused sight! All of these things he did by grace – only and always by grace - and he loved to tell of God's amazing grace.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church Ocean Springs, MS on Monday, January 20 at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends an hour before. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Presbyterian Church PO Box 768, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 17, 2020