Phyllis Gavin Noble Brown1941 - 2020Ocean SpringsPhyllis Gavin Noble Brown, age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. She was a lifelong resident of the coast.Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, David Noble; parents, Buddy and Lillian Gavin; and grandchild, Melinda Daniels.She is survived by her children, John (Cheryl) Noble of Ocean Springs, Lisa (Kevin) Daniels of north Biloxi, and Darrin Noble of Latimer; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters.A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.