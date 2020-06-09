Phyllis Brown
Phyllis Gavin Noble Brown

1941 - 2020

Ocean Springs

Phyllis Gavin Noble Brown, age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Ocean Springs, MS. She was a lifelong resident of the coast.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, David Noble; parents, Buddy and Lillian Gavin; and grandchild, Melinda Daniels.

She is survived by her children, John (Cheryl) Noble of Ocean Springs, Lisa (Kevin) Daniels of north Biloxi, and Darrin Noble of Latimer; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters.

A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home. Friends may visit one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.

WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
June 9, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
