Mrs. Phyllis Elaine Reynolds



1931 - 2019



Gauteir



Mrs. Phyllis Elaine Reynolds, age 88, of Gautier, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019.



Mrs. Reynolds was born on January 2, 1931 in Orson, IA to the late Riley and Floy Small Alexander. She attended Mondamin High School where she graduated in 1949. She had several jobs before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1954. She married Tom Reynolds, an Air Force career man, in 1955. She worked several federal jobs and was employed as an office assistant, retiring after 25 years in civil service. Together they retired on the MS Gulf Coast in 1971 when Tom retired after 20 years. She enjoyed RV traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and computer games. She also enjoyed going to the casinos and cooking for, and being with, her family.



Mrs. Reynolds is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Reynolds; parents, Riley and Floy Alexander; daughter, Patricia Ann Reynolds; three brothers, Robert, Larry and Gordon; sisters, Irene and June; niece, Nadyne; and nephews, Byrce and Bryan.



Left to cherish her memory are her son, Thomas Leston Reynolds, JR.; daughter-in-law, Cathy (Shelby) Reynolds; grandsons, Thomas "Trey" Leston Reynolds III, Noelle (Hardesty) Reynolds, Patrick Joseph Reynolds, and Chandler (Godfrey) Reynolds; great-grandchildren, Matthew (Lindstrom) Reynolds, Addison Grace Reynolds, and Cy Thomas Reynolds; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Crestlawn Memorial Park.



