Phyllis Lynn Sheffield



January 8, 1957- August 21, 2020



Gulfport



Phyllis Lynn Sheffield died peacefully with her family by her side on August 21, 2020 at the age of 63. Lynn is survived by her children; Ashleigh Mazzola (Frank) and Joshua Sheffield (Rachel), her grandchildren; Max and Minnie, her sister; Amy Johnson (Steve), her niece; Sam Mize (Laura), her nephews, Grey, James, and Avery Johnson, her mother, Eleanor Mize, and the sister of her heart; Sherry Engelbrecht (Darrell). She is preceded in death by her father, Tom Mize.



Lynn was born on January 8, 1957 in Gulfport, Mississippi. She loved reading, making jewelry, knitting, painting ceramics, kitchen dancing, and anything New Orleans. Lynn worked for the Harrison County School District for over 26 years educating children at Harrison Central Elementary. She started working as a teacher's assistant, later working her way through college to earn her Bachelor's Degree. She retired as a teacher.



Per her request there will be no funeral service. She wished to be cremated and have her ashes spread. Marshall's Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.





