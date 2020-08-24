1/1
Phyllis Sheffield
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Lynn Sheffield

January 8, 1957- August 21, 2020

Gulfport

Phyllis Lynn Sheffield died peacefully with her family by her side on August 21, 2020 at the age of 63. Lynn is survived by her children; Ashleigh Mazzola (Frank) and Joshua Sheffield (Rachel), her grandchildren; Max and Minnie, her sister; Amy Johnson (Steve), her niece; Sam Mize (Laura), her nephews, Grey, James, and Avery Johnson, her mother, Eleanor Mize, and the sister of her heart; Sherry Engelbrecht (Darrell). She is preceded in death by her father, Tom Mize.

Lynn was born on January 8, 1957 in Gulfport, Mississippi. She loved reading, making jewelry, knitting, painting ceramics, kitchen dancing, and anything New Orleans. Lynn worked for the Harrison County School District for over 26 years educating children at Harrison Central Elementary. She started working as a teacher's assistant, later working her way through college to earn her Bachelor's Degree. She retired as a teacher.

Per her request there will be no funeral service. She wished to be cremated and have her ashes spread. Marshall's Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
825 Division St
Biloxi, MS 39530
(228) 432-2495
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved