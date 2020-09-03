Phyllis Annette SmallJanuary 20, 1945 - September 1, 2020PascagoulaPhyllis Annette Small passed away peacefully at her home on September 1, 2020, surrounded by her friends and family. She was born on January 20, 1945, in Philadelphia, MS, the daughter of Roy and Audine Durant of Moss Point.Phyllis married her soulmate Wesley 'Bunk' Small on December 12, 1975. After 29 years at the Chevron refinery in Pascagoula, Phyllis retired in 2000. With a passion for traveling, she and Bunk were fortunate to have visited many countries and cultures after her retirement.Phyllis was the quintessential host, constantly surrounded with friends and multiple generations of her large family, most of whom affectionately just know her as 'MawMaw'. She was an extraordinary cook and baker who enjoyed sharing her delicious meals and desserts with all who were lucky enough to enter her kitchen.She is survived by her husband Bunk Small; son Mark Garrison (D'Juana); step children Stefanie Ferrell (Allen), Bruce Small (Robin), Beth Simer (Hal), Susan Russell (Eddie), Kathy Keech (David); granddaughter Holiday Garrison and 8 additional grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and numerous other relatives and friends.Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, 10-11:00 am and Funeral Services to begin at 11:00am on September 4, 2020 at O'Bryant-O'Keefe Funeral Home in Pascagoula, MS with Rev. Rex Yancey officiating. Committal service immediately following at Machpelah Cemetery in Pascagoula.The family requests in lieu of flowers, PLEASE make a donation in her name to Hospice of Light - Singing River Hospital Systems.