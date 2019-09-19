Home

Honaker Funeral Home
1751 Gause Blvd. West
Slidell, LA 70469
(985) 641-1900
Phyllis Sprague
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Phyllis Sprague


1926 - 2019
Phyllis Sprague Obituary
Phyllis Elise Sprague

06/29/1929---09/10/2019

Slidell La

PHYLLIS ELISE SPRAGUE, 93, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 29, 1926, the daughter of John and Bertha (Askren) Kreidler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Sprague, her parents, a son James Mark Sprague, her brothers Alan Alfred Kreidler and Jack Kreidler, and a grandson, Marc C. Molina.

Phyllis was a Navy wife and mother of six. She made a wonderful home for her family and made everyone feel welcome there. Phyllis loved everyone she met, and everyone she met loved her.

Phyllis is survived by her children Kathleen Lincoln and her husband, John of Cornelius, NC, Pamela Mitchell and her husband, Bud, of Carriere, MS., Kelly Sprague and his wife Susan of Slidell, LA, Sean Sprague and his wife Angela of Mesa, AZ, and Mary Sprague of Biloxi, MS. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral

Services at HONAKER FUNERAL HOME,

1751 GAUSE Blvd. WEST (IN FOREST LAWN CEMETERY), Slidell, LA

on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 A.M

Interment in LIVE OAK CEMETERY, PASS CHIRSTIAN MS.

Visitation on Friday after 10:00 A.M. until funeral time.

Please visit www.honakerforestlawn.com to sign guestbook.

Arrangements by Honaker Funeral Home, Inc., Slidell, LA.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 19, 2019
