Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Home Moss Point/Escatawpa
9721 Highway 63
Moss Point, MS 39552
(228) 475-9861
Resources
More Obituaries for R. Towles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

R. W. Towles


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
R. W. Towles Obituary
R. W. Towles

Oct. 4, 1936--Apr. 10, 2020

Moss Point

R.W. Towles, 83, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1936, to the late Roger and Juanita Towles. R.W. was a proud US Navy veteran, who served aboard the USS Ticonderoga. He retired from Northrop Grumman shipyard after 42 years of service.

Along with his parents, R.W. is preceded in death by his loving wife, Grovene Towles, his sister, Maxine Kotowski, and his brothers, Tom and George Douglas Towles.

He is survived by his brother, William "Bill" Towles; sons, Paul (Lisa) Towles, Thomas (Janet) Towles, and Bryon (Kristian) Towles; and grandsons, Matt, Jacob, Conner, and Eric Towles.

R.W. was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hardworking, proud American, who loved his family, God, and his country. His family finds comfort in knowing that R.W. was lead to the saving grace of Jesus Christ a couple of years ago by a kind man, Reverend Clairy.

Dad, have a great, peaceful rest.

Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family will have a private service.

Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/Escatawpa, MS, is honored to serve the family of Mr. R.W. Towles. We encourage you to leave your heartfelt condolences for the family in his online register book at www.heritagefuneralhome.us
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of R.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home Moss Point/Escatawpa
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -