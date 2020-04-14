|
R. W. Towles
Oct. 4, 1936--Apr. 10, 2020
Moss Point
R.W. Towles, 83, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born on October 4, 1936, to the late Roger and Juanita Towles. R.W. was a proud US Navy veteran, who served aboard the USS Ticonderoga. He retired from Northrop Grumman shipyard after 42 years of service.
Along with his parents, R.W. is preceded in death by his loving wife, Grovene Towles, his sister, Maxine Kotowski, and his brothers, Tom and George Douglas Towles.
He is survived by his brother, William "Bill" Towles; sons, Paul (Lisa) Towles, Thomas (Janet) Towles, and Bryon (Kristian) Towles; and grandsons, Matt, Jacob, Conner, and Eric Towles.
R.W. was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a hardworking, proud American, who loved his family, God, and his country. His family finds comfort in knowing that R.W. was lead to the saving grace of Jesus Christ a couple of years ago by a kind man, Reverend Clairy.
Dad, have a great, peaceful rest.
Due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19, the family will have a private service.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 14, 2020