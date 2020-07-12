Rachel V. Dupree
1931 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Mrs. Rachel V. Dupree, age 89 of Gulfport, MS, passed from this life into her heavenly reward on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:25 AM, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS.
She was born May 31, 1931, in Taylorsville, MS, to Ethel Robinson and Ola Mae (Williams) Robinson and graduated from Central High School in Jackson, MS.
Rachel married Rev. Charles T. Dupree on February 8, 1953, and it was officiated by Rev. W. E. Gamblin in Jackson, MS. She served as a pastor's wife alongside her beloved husband, who was a licensed minister of the United Pentecostal Church International. They pastored the Apostolic Lighthouse U.P.C. in Biloxi, MS for 22 years. She was a well-loved coworker and manager for multiple businesses across the Gulf Coast.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Charles M. Dupree; her grandson, Michael L. Dupree; her brothers, J.W. Robinson and Harold Robinson; her sisters, Mary Marie Robinson, Annie Fae Robinson, Dorothy Jean Robinson, and Carolyn Ann Robinson.
Rachel is survived by her brothers, L.B. Robinson of Taylorsville, MS and E.J. "Junior" Robinson of Brighton, TN; her children, Vicki Medved of Gulfport, MS, Debra Cantu (Rev. Edward) of Colorado Springs, CO, James "Tony" Dupree (Amy) of Saucier, MS, Rev. Raymond Dupree (Dianne) of Columbus, IN, and Stephen Dupree (Tina) of Pass Christian, MS; her daughter-in-law, Edwina Dupree of Purvis, MS; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with a 30 minute visitation prior at Fellowship Cemetery, 299 Smith County Road 14, Taylorsville, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.
