1/2
Rachel Dupree
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel V. Dupree

1931 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Mrs. Rachel V. Dupree, age 89 of Gulfport, MS, passed from this life into her heavenly reward on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1:25 AM, at Memorial Hospital in Gulfport, MS.

She was born May 31, 1931, in Taylorsville, MS, to Ethel Robinson and Ola Mae (Williams) Robinson and graduated from Central High School in Jackson, MS.

Rachel married Rev. Charles T. Dupree on February 8, 1953, and it was officiated by Rev. W. E. Gamblin in Jackson, MS. She served as a pastor's wife alongside her beloved husband, who was a licensed minister of the United Pentecostal Church International. They pastored the Apostolic Lighthouse U.P.C. in Biloxi, MS for 22 years. She was a well-loved coworker and manager for multiple businesses across the Gulf Coast.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her son, Charles M. Dupree; her grandson, Michael L. Dupree; her brothers, J.W. Robinson and Harold Robinson; her sisters, Mary Marie Robinson, Annie Fae Robinson, Dorothy Jean Robinson, and Carolyn Ann Robinson.

Rachel is survived by her brothers, L.B. Robinson of Taylorsville, MS and E.J. "Junior" Robinson of Brighton, TN; her children, Vicki Medved of Gulfport, MS, Debra Cantu (Rev. Edward) of Colorado Springs, CO, James "Tony" Dupree (Amy) of Saucier, MS, Rev. Raymond Dupree (Dianne) of Columbus, IN, and Stephen Dupree (Tina) of Pass Christian, MS; her daughter-in-law, Edwina Dupree of Purvis, MS; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with a 30 minute visitation prior at Fellowship Cemetery, 299 Smith County Road 14, Taylorsville, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
10:30 AM
Fellowship Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Fellowship Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved