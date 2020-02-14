Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Ralph Boykin


1920 - 2020
Ralph Boykin Obituary
Ralph Boykin

1920 - 2020

Biloxi

Ralph Boykin, age 99, of Biloxi, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Mr. Boykin was born on May 20, 1920 in Butler, Alabama. He spent his childhood in the Coyt Community near Waynesboro, MS. He was a resident of Biloxi since 1941.

Ralph received his BS degree in Business Administration with a major in Personnel Management from the University of Southern Mississippi. He was employed at Keesler AFB in October 1941 and retired from there 33 years later in December 1974 as a Senior Personnel Management Specialist in the Civilian Personnel Office. He was on military furlough from Keesler for 39 months during World War II, Serving in the U.S. Coast Guard as a Storekeeper, 1st Class and received his discharge while serving on the USS CRAIGHEAD (AK-175), a U.S. Navy ship manned by the Coast Guard. He later served 12 years in the Coast Guard Ready Reserve as a Chief Storekeeper.

Mr. Boykin was a past member of First Baptist Church, Biloxi and a current member of Parkway Baptist Church, Biloxi. He was a Service Officer for the Biloxi Chapter 209 of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) from 1975 to 1995. He was the last surviving charter member of the Keesler Federal Credit Union.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis R. and Mary E. (McAdams) Boykin; his wife of 53 years, Era Dee (Sanford) Boykin; and his sister, Euelle Edwards.

He is survived by his two daughters, he called "Sweet Girls", Diane Thomas (Kelly), of New Albany, MS. And Sandra Craft (Mike), of Ocean Springs, MS; His three granddaughters, he called "his Angels", Jennifer Craft (John Campbell), of Cambridge, MA, Martha Jane Alexander (Patrick), of Morristown, TN and Laura Craft, of Brooklyn, NY; his two great grandchildren, Erin Campbell and Caleb Alexander; and many nieces and nephews that he loved very much.

Ralph loved being outdoors and helping neighbors. He spent the last 4 ½ years living at Brookdale Assisted Living in Biloxi and considered it his "home". The family appreciates the staff and the love and care they gave him. We are thankful to the Biloxi Merit Hospital 6th Floor Staff for the care they provided.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that you reach out to an elderly family member, friend, or a person they may not know in honor of Ralph.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 Monday, February 17, 2020, at RIEMANN FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd., Biloxi, with a visitation for family and friends starting a 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Southern Memorial Park.

An online obituary may be viewed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 14, 2020
