Ralph Eugene Carter
Ralph Eugene Carter

1948 ~ 2020

Gautier

Ralph Carter, 71, of Gautier passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Ocean Springs. A native of Laurel, Mississippi, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance from the University of Southern Mississippi. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Knight Abbey Printing in Biloxi. His hobbies included tennis and gardening.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Stanley and Margaret Wilson Carter. Ralph was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Joy Carter of Gautier; his daughter, Lara Jordan of St. Martin; and son, Dr. Brett Carter of Houston, Texas. He also leaves behind 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and his brother, Bobby Carter of Bay St. Louis.

His family would like to thank the healthcare professionals at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Ocean Springs Hospital for the care and compassion shown to him during his illness.

Ralph will be laid to rest at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens in Gulfport on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in a private service due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, there will be a Live Stream of the Graveside at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday. You will find the live stream below his obituary on the following Riemann website obituary link: www.riemannfamily.com/obituary/Ralph-Carter

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. at Washington Ave., West Jackson County is serving the family and memories & photos may be shared on his obituary link above.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Burial
Floral Hills Memorial Gardens
May 24, 2020
