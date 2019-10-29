|
Ramsay Shoemaker Marcy
1948-2019
Perkinston. MS
Ramsay Shoemaker Marcy, age 71, died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in Perkinston.
Ramsay was born on April 19, 1948 in Biloxi, MS. She graduated from Biloxi High School with the Class of 1965. She attended MGCCC and the University of Southern MS where she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and worked at the Biloxi V.A. as a registered nurse. She was Biloxi's Miss Hospitality in 1967, enjoyed making jewelry and was an avid reader.
She is preceded in death by her parents, A.P. Shoemaker, Jr. and Frances Ramsay Shoemaker; and siblings, Carolyn (Lyn) Shoemaker Brown and A.P. (Powell) Shoemaker, III.
Survivors include her spouse, Bob Marcy; children, MSgt. Robert (Valerie) Marcy, Jr. USAF retired; grandchildren, A1C Andrew Kestner, USAF and Sydney Kestner; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi. Friends are invited to visit from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Ramsay Cemetery on Wire Road.
Published in The Sun Herald from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019