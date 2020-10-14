Randall Louis "Randy" McDonnell, Jr.
1947 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Randall Louis "Randy" McDonnell, Jr., of Biloxi, MS, passed away on October 4, 2020 at the age of 72.
Randy was born in New Orleans, LA, on October 15, 1947 to Irma McDonnell and Randall McDonnell, Sr. He attended the University of Mississippi and received a Bachelor's degree as well as a Master's degree from Tulane University, both in political science. Randy married Susan McMurtray in 1988, and together they had three children: Paige (29), Sarah (29), and Mark (24). He owned his own accounting firm, McDonnell Accounting, loved listening to opera, and enjoyed reading any books by Charles Dickens and Fyodor Dostoevsky (the only fiction authors he liked). He was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Churches of Biloxi and Gulfport, and he also ran for Congress (two times!).
He is predeceased by his wife, Susan; his mother and father; and his sister-in-law, Charlotte Moore.
Randy is survived by his children; his sister, Shannon Husley and her husband Val; his dear friend, Patricia Aldridge and her husband Wilson; his brother-in-law, Johnny McMurtray and his wife Lynda; and his granddog, Molly.
He loved his wife and wanted the best for his children, even at personal sacrifice.
His children would like to thank his caregiver, Paula Mullin and his Kare-In-Home nurses, Taylor, Sheila, and Tracy.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Randy's memory to either the Parkinson's Foundation or FPC Gulfport.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM