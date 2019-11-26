|
Ray Dznowski, Jr.
1946 ~ 2019
Biloxi, MS
Ray Dznowski Jr., age 73, of Biloxi, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Ray was raised in Ocean Springs. He was a graduate of Ocean Springs High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He had a long successful career in the Golf industry and spent many years with The PGA Tour. He had a larger than life personality and was loved by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eileen Menard Dznowski; daughters Jill McKee and Jodi Ray, son in law Wayne McKee, grandchildren Noah and Christian McKee, Madison, Hunter and Haylee Ray; and sister Carol Dznowski Trahan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you hug your loved ones and tell them you love them.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2019