Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
Service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church
Biloxi, MS
Ray Dznowski Jr.


1946 - 2019
Ray Dznowski Jr. Obituary
Ray Dznowski, Jr.

1946 ~ 2019

Biloxi, MS

Ray Dznowski Jr., age 73, of Biloxi, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019.

Ray was raised in Ocean Springs. He was a graduate of Ocean Springs High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. He had a long successful career in the Golf industry and spent many years with The PGA Tour. He had a larger than life personality and was loved by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Eileen Menard Dznowski; daughters Jill McKee and Jodi Ray, son in law Wayne McKee, grandchildren Noah and Christian McKee, Madison, Hunter and Haylee Ray; and sister Carol Dznowski Trahan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you hug your loved ones and tell them you love them.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Fatima Catholic Church in Biloxi where friends may visit one hour before service time. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
