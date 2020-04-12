|
|
Rayford Hebert
1928-2020
Manvel, TX
Rayford Hebert, age 92, of Manvel, TX, passed away on April 4, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1928 in Biloxi, MS. He was a Master Chef and worked in construction.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ellison and Mazie Hebert; former spouse, Betty Ruth Thibodeaux Hebert; and sister, Shirley Dartez.
Survivors include his spouse, Rosa Hebert; step-children, Diane Hotard, Darrell Hickey, Daniel Hickey and Deborah McClellan; grandchildren, Derick McClellan, Acacia McClellan, Jason Hickey, Dennis Hickey, Tonya Hotard, Cassie Hotard and Jennifer Begnaud; siblings, Claudette Roberts and Betty Bodin; 19 great-grandchildren; 23 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is requesting that no flowers be sent at this time; a memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020