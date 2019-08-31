The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
228-875-1266
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church
Ocean Springs, MS
View Map
Interment
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Biloxi National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Raylene Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raylene Reynolds


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raylene Reynolds Obituary
Raylene Marie Reynolds

1942-2019

Ocean Springs, MS

Raylene Marie Reynolds, 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.

Raylene was born October 4, 1942 in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from Folsom High School in Folsom, CA in 1960. She moved to Ocean Springs in 1970, where she was happily at home for 49 years. She spent most of her working career in the administrative offices of automotive dealerships.

She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ocean Springs Elks Lodge, B.P.O.E. 2501. She held numerous leadership roles within the Ladies Auxiliary and was an active fundraiser for their scholarship fund, Century 2501. At home, she enjoyed reading a good book on her Kindle, knitting, or spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter F. Horn and Ailene White Horn; her husband of 45 years, Robert H. Reynolds, Jr.; a sister, Jerry Hurley; and a son, Scott M. Reynolds, Sr.

She is survived by a brother, Robert F. Horn (Mary) of Pilot Hill, CA; two sons, David M. Reynolds (Tracy) of Ocean Springs, MS and Robert H. "Skip" Reynolds, III (Alethea) of Ocean Springs, MS; a daughter-in-law, Janette Reynolds of Katy, TX; nine grandchildren, Scott Reynolds, Jr., Brooke Reynolds, Michael Reynolds (Sarah), Justin Reynolds, Breanna Blanchard, Dalton Reynolds, Kirsten Reynolds, Sebastin Reynolds, Christian Reynolds; three great grandchildren, Hayley, Matthew, Addison Nicole; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Century 2501 Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 767, Ocean Springs, MS 39566.

Visitation will be at 8:30 am on Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Ocean Springs, followed by a Mass at 9:30 am. Interment will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 11:00 am. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raylene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now