Raylene Marie Reynolds
1942-2019
Ocean Springs, MS
Raylene Marie Reynolds, 76, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Ocean Springs, MS.
Raylene was born October 4, 1942 in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from Folsom High School in Folsom, CA in 1960. She moved to Ocean Springs in 1970, where she was happily at home for 49 years. She spent most of her working career in the administrative offices of automotive dealerships.
She was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Ocean Springs Elks Lodge, B.P.O.E. 2501. She held numerous leadership roles within the Ladies Auxiliary and was an active fundraiser for their scholarship fund, Century 2501. At home, she enjoyed reading a good book on her Kindle, knitting, or spending quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter F. Horn and Ailene White Horn; her husband of 45 years, Robert H. Reynolds, Jr.; a sister, Jerry Hurley; and a son, Scott M. Reynolds, Sr.
She is survived by a brother, Robert F. Horn (Mary) of Pilot Hill, CA; two sons, David M. Reynolds (Tracy) of Ocean Springs, MS and Robert H. "Skip" Reynolds, III (Alethea) of Ocean Springs, MS; a daughter-in-law, Janette Reynolds of Katy, TX; nine grandchildren, Scott Reynolds, Jr., Brooke Reynolds, Michael Reynolds (Sarah), Justin Reynolds, Breanna Blanchard, Dalton Reynolds, Kirsten Reynolds, Sebastin Reynolds, Christian Reynolds; three great grandchildren, Hayley, Matthew, Addison Nicole; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Century 2501 Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 767, Ocean Springs, MS 39566.
Visitation will be at 8:30 am on Monday, September 2, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Ocean Springs, followed by a Mass at 9:30 am. Interment will be at the Biloxi National Cemetery at 11:00 am. The Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019