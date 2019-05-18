Raymond Albert Hunt



Oct. 24, 1934- May 15, 2019



Wiggins



Raymond Albert Hunt, 84, of Wiggins was born October 24, 1934 and was called home by his Lord and Savior on May 15, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was a member of Big Level Baptist Church and retired from International Paper Company after 40 years.



Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his son, Barry Raymond Hunt; his parents, Vernon and Verdeen Hunt and his three brothers, Glennis, Bobby and Jerry Hunt. A loving husband, father and a very special uncle.



He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann "Dot" Hunt of Wiggins, a brother, Gale Hunt of Wiggins and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with services to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in New Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on May 18, 2019