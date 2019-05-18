Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins - Wiggins
1115 West College Avenue
Wiggins, MS 39577
601-928-4522
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Albert Hunt


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Raymond Albert Hunt Obituary
Raymond Albert Hunt

Oct. 24, 1934- May 15, 2019

Wiggins

Raymond Albert Hunt, 84, of Wiggins was born October 24, 1934 and was called home by his Lord and Savior on May 15, 2019 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. He was a member of Big Level Baptist Church and retired from International Paper Company after 40 years.

Mr. Hunt was preceded in death by his son, Barry Raymond Hunt; his parents, Vernon and Verdeen Hunt and his three brothers, Glennis, Bobby and Jerry Hunt. A loving husband, father and a very special uncle.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann "Dot" Hunt of Wiggins, a brother, Gale Hunt of Wiggins and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins with services to follow at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be in New Zion Methodist Church Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now