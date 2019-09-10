|
|
Raymond H. Grogan
1944 ~ 2019
Gautier, MS
Raymond H. Grogan, 75, of Gautier, MS passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Mr. Grogan was born January 16, 1944 in Biloxi, MS and was a 1963 graduate of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, IN. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1963 – 1967 and 1975 – 1977 as a Petty Officer 3rd Class/MM3. Upon separation from the Navy he was employed as an iron worker at Ingalls Shipbuilding. Mr. Grogan was a kind and humble human being. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and motor cycle riding. Mr. Grogan was of the Catholic faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James P. Grogan, Jr. and Miriam H. Grogan.
Mr. Grogan's survivors include his siblings, Linda L. (Joseph D.) Clive, James P. Grogan, IV and Susan (Eddie) Herrington.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Nativity BVM Cathedral on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 am. Friends may visit from 10:00 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 10, 2019