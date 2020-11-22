1/1
Raymond Joseph Fournier
Raymond Joseph Fournier
November 15, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Raymond Joseph Fournier, 78, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at his home in Biloxi, MS.
"Rockin Ray" was a life-long resident of Biloxi, the city he loved so much. He wrote and recorded the song, Down in Biloxi, which was the feature song and title of his album released in 1994. Ray began his musical career as a student in the band at Notre Dame High School where he served as drum major. While in high school, he became a member of The Rockin Rebels band.
Ray was employed by R. Fournier & Sons Seafood where he worked along- side his father. After hours, he spent his time entertaining fans at local nightclubs, weddings, parties and numerous venues along the Gulf Coast. He later made music his full-time career. He was happiest when surrounded by family, friends and his loyal fans. He will be sadly missed and forever famous in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.
Ray is preceded in death by his wives, Carol Moran and Nancy Lepre; parents, Doty, Sr. and Rosalie Taranto Fournier; and brother, Kenneth Fournier.
He is survived by his daughters, Denise (Doodle) Ramsay, Darlene Williams, Charlene (Dwayne) Parker, Donna (Clay) Livingston, Rhonda (J.D.) Heath, Jessica Fournier; grandchildren, Aaron (Jacqueline) Wilson, Jesse Parker, Miranda (Jeremy) Hedman, Kristen (Brent) Parker, Brooklyn Williams, Melissa Ramsay, Catelyn Williams, Emily and Natalie Heath; great-grandchildren, Ava, Caroline, Mason, Cole, and Madelyn; sister, Carolyn (Billy) Anderson; brother, Doty Fournier, Jr.; aunt, Adelaide Taranto Chinn; many cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his canine companion, Bebo.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Friends may visit beginning at 10:00 a.m. The service will be at 12:00 p.m. at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Biloxi. Graveside services will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life – Rockin Ray Fournier's Final Farewell - will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to the: Maritime & Seafood Industry Museum, P. O. Box 115 1st St, Biloxi, MS 39530.
View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
NOV
24
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Many wonderful memories. We will always remember you. We love you.
Mary and Billy Cruthirds
Friend
November 22, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
