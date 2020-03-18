Home

Raymond Sinopoli


1932 - 2020
Raymond Sinopoli Obituary
Raymond Sinopoli

1932 ~ 2020

Biloxi

Raymond Sinopoli, 87 of Gulfport, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 15, 2020 after a hard-fought battle against Parkinson's Disease. He was surrounded by his loving family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Sinopoli; his brothers, Charles, Jr. and Himbert Sinopoli; his beloved wife, Martha Pecoul Sinopoli; his daughter, Debbie Sinopoli, and great-grandson Jeremy Kirby.

Mr. Sinopoli is survived by his daughters, Patty (Harold Moretto) Sinopoli, Kitty (Norman) McGuire, and Angie (William) Langhart; grandchildren, Martha (Eddie) Kirby, Cherry (Brian) Graves, Rayanne (Jonathan) Cox, Brett (Liz) McGuire, Meghan (Brad) Owens, Catherine Langhart, and Will Langhart; great-grandchildren, Eddie, Mosie, Chloe and Duke Kirby, Jackson, Eli and Bella Graves, Breleigh Wheat, and Barrett Owens; his brother, Gary (Terri) Sinopoli, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Marian and Pauline Sinopoli, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.

Raymond, affectionately known by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all their friends, as "Popee", was born and raised in Gulfport, MS. He started his career in the restaurant/ beverage industry with his brothers, Charlie and Himbert, helping to establish Popps Ferry Seafood Restaurant in Biloxi, MS. As a lifetime restauranteur, Raymond co-founded Chefs of the Coast for the Mississippi Gulf Coast Restaurant and Beverage Association and was one of the first honorees of this premier food and wine gala. He culminated his career as National Account Manager - Casino Division with S & D Coffee, Inc., which included serving the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast. His charisma, work ethic, and dedication easily attracted people, so there was never a need for salesmanship. Raymond was affectionately teased by family and friends about his "cush job" of enjoying a cup of coffee while "shooting the breeze" with his friends/business associates. The huge footprint Raymond left on his family and friends' hearts, and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, will be treasured forever.

Due to today's extenuating circumstances, there was a private graveside service, and at a later date a Mass celebrating his life will be held for extended family and friends.

The Sinopoli family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Seashore Highlands and Notre Dame Hospice for their devoted and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church.

Proverbs 22:1: A good name is more desirable than great riches; to be valued more than silver or gold.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020
