Raymond V. (Ray) Bass, Jr.



Nov. 17, 1943 - June 3, 2019



Pagosa Springs, CO



Raymond V. (Ray) Bass, Jr., 75, died unexpectedly in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico during a brief trip. Growing up in Biloxi fishing and crabbing, he graduated from Notre Dame HS in 1961, where he played basketball and baseball. His Senior year, the baseball team won the State B-BB Championship. He was an Eagle Scout. Receiving BS and MS degrees from Delta State, he went on to earn a Ph.D. from Ole Miss. His career included having his own management consulting business, Bass & Associates, and being Division Mgr. of the Management Training Division for the Engineering Ext. Service at Texas A&M for many years. After retiring to Pagosa Springs, CO, he enjoyed helping people with their investments, officiating high school basketball and baseball, and was writing a book. Ray was preceded in death by his parents: Raymond and Bernie Wink Bass of Biloxi. He is survived by two sons: Rhett Bass (Melanie) of Helena, AL, and Col. Curtis Bass of Robins AFB, GA, two sisters: Bernie Lieb (Phil) of Ridgeland, MS, and Meridith Overby of Biloxi, and three grandchildren: Gentry Yurak (Brandon), Lauren, and Parker Bass, an Aunt: Joan Bass Bartley, and four nephews. For those desiring, memorials may be made to the Delta State Foundation, Box 3141, Cleveland, MS, 38733.