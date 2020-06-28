Raymond Paul Weaver
1944 - 2020
Gulfport
Mr. Raymond Paul Weaver, 76, USN, GMCS Retired, was born on June 6, 1944 and went to be with his Lord on June 25, 2020 after a yearlong battle with Stage IV prostate and bone cancer.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Frances Orlo Weaver and Mrs. Ina Weaver Rutherford; his brother, Larry Weaver; and his nephew, Randall Speck.
Mr. Weaver is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Diana Speck Weaver; his daughter, Wendy Teague (Rob); his son, Brian Weaver (Stephanie); his brother, Marty Weaver (JoEllyn); and his grandsons, Sean and Nicholas Teague. Also left to cherish his memory is a host of extended family members and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Biloxi National Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on www.riemannfamily.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Joppa Shrine Center Transportation Fund, 13280 Shriners Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39532 and the Randall Speck Pediatric Special Needs Fund at Memorial Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 940, Gulfport, MS 39502. Online donations can be made via www.memorialhospitalfoundation.com.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
