Raymond Wyatt
1944 - 2020
Wyatt "Raymond" Hunter

1944-2020

Hattiesburg

Wyatt "Raymond" Hunter, Sr., age 76 of Hattiesburg, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020. Raymond was born in McComb on May 24, 1944, to Wyatt Ray Hunter and Elois Tolar Hunter.

Raymond received a BA degree from Mississippi College and a JD degree from the University of Mississippi.

He is survived by his wife, Joy Nelson Hunter; his four children, Hope Hunter Knight (Alan), Faith Hunter Welborn, Stephanie Hunter Canonici (Jason), and Wyatt Raymond Hunter, Jr.; six grandchildren, Kinsey Knight, Mak Knight, Tolar Welborn, Jacob Canonici, Caden Canonici, and Rylie Hunter; two sisters, Faith Wainwright (Walter "Skip") of Houston, TX, Rachel Moore (Andy) of Waco, TX; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid-19, a Celebration of Life is postponed to a later date.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
