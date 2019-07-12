Rebecca Ann Cesario



January 8,1959 - July 7,2019



Alpharetta, GA.



Rebecca (Becky) Ann Cesario, Age 60, passed away Sunday July 7, 2019. Becky was born January 8, 1959 in Charleston, South Carolina. She has lived in Alpharetta, Georgia for the past 24 years. Becky Graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 1977 and studied Data Processing at Phillips College in Gulfport, Mississippi. Becky met her soulmate, Thomas Cesario in 2010 and they were married January 10, 2015.



She is preceded in death by her father Charles Edward Corey. She is survived by her husband Thomas Cesario; her mother Frances Corey; her sister, Patricia Yvette Plash; her brother, David Wayne Corey; her seven nieces, six nephews, three great nieces, and three great nephews. Becky is also survived by six Brother-in-laws and their families.



The family request that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in memory of Becky Cesario to Friends of East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge, Georgia 30076. www. FriendsERL.org. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on July 13, 2019 at Janice Baptist Church in Wiggins, Mississippi with a Visitation one Hour prior. Interment will be at Janice Cemetery. Moore Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.