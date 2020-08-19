Rebecca Ann Davis
1963-2020
Gautier
On August 14, 2020, our mother, Rebecca Ann Davis, age 56 pf Gautier, passed away.
She was a Certified Cosmetologist and had a Business Secretary Associates Degree.
Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Ouida Davis; and her sisters, Tammy McWhorter, Teresa Patrick and Patience Cole.
She is survived by her Son, Jason Reynolds of Bentonville, AR; her daughter, Jessica Miller of Moss Point; her sister, Cynthia Young of Lucedale, MS; and her brother, Adam Quick of Lucedale, MS.
We know that she had a hard life, but we also know that she would give until she could not, and to those in need around her. We serve a just and faithful God whose grace and mercy is greater than our comprehension. We Love and Miss you so much, Mom.
"But as for me, I will hope continually, and will praise You yet more and more. My mouth shall tell of Your righteousness and of Your salvation all day long; For I do not know the sum of them. I will come with the mighty deeds of the Lord GOD; I will make mention of Your righteousness, Yours alone. O God, You have taught me from my youth, and I still declare Your wondrous deeds."
Psalms 71:14-17 NASB
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service. A recording of her service may be found on her obituary page on the funeral home website.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, at Washington Avenue, West Jackson County is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com