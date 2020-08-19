1/1
Rebecca Davis
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Ann Davis

1963-2020

Gautier

On August 14, 2020, our mother, Rebecca Ann Davis, age 56 pf Gautier, passed away.

She was a Certified Cosmetologist and had a Business Secretary Associates Degree.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her mother, Ouida Davis; and her sisters, Tammy McWhorter, Teresa Patrick and Patience Cole.

She is survived by her Son, Jason Reynolds of Bentonville, AR; her daughter, Jessica Miller of Moss Point; her sister, Cynthia Young of Lucedale, MS; and her brother, Adam Quick of Lucedale, MS.

We know that she had a hard life, but we also know that she would give until she could not, and to those in need around her. We serve a just and faithful God whose grace and mercy is greater than our comprehension. We Love and Miss you so much, Mom.

"But as for me, I will hope continually, and will praise You yet more and more. My mouth shall tell of Your righteousness and of Your salvation all day long; For I do not know the sum of them. I will come with the mighty deeds of the Lord GOD; I will make mention of Your righteousness, Yours alone. O God, You have taught me from my youth, and I still declare Your wondrous deeds."

Psalms 71:14-17 NASB

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service. A recording of her service may be found on her obituary page on the funeral home website.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd, at Washington Avenue, West Jackson County is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved