Rebecca Anne "Becky" Eymard



10/30/1951-11/7/2020



Ponchatoula



Rebecca Anne "Becky" Eymard, age 69, a native of Galliano and resident of Ponchatoula, died peacefully while surrounded by her partner, mother, and sisters on 11/7/2020 at 7:24 PM, after a 3-1/2 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.



She always had an ear to listen to others and loved to give. Becky loved life and loved her family immensely. She treated each of her nieces and nephews like they were her own children and never forgot a birthday.



Becky played music starting at age 7 and it became her life. She entertained many through the years with her wonderful talent. She was a proud saxophone player in LSU's Golden Band From Tigerland from 1969-1973, an alumnus of Omega chapter of Alpha Delta Pi, and a die hard LSU fan.



She is survived by her partner Ellen Frayle, mother Laurina Angelette Eymard, sisters Deborah Chouest, Denise Turknett (David), Mary Hudspeth (Ted) and brother Roger Eymard, Jr., nieces and nephews: Naomi Chouest, Eric Chouest (Charla), Trisha Thibodaux (Elizabeth), Matthew Turknett (DJ), Chad Turknett, Sarah Turknett (Jake), Lauren Rebstock (Sammy), Trever Eymard (Robert), Ted Joseph Hudspeth Jr., Christopher Hudspeth (Kaitlin), Nicholas Hudspeth, Natalie Hudspeth and William Hudspeth; great nieces and nephews Blaire Green, Alex Falgout, Evan Falgout, Emma Chouest, Layne Chouest, Lynx Rebstock and Isaac Loupe, and one great-great-niece Caroline Green, and her beloved 4 legged companion Francie. Her Godchildren are Mary Hudspeth, William Hudspeth and Tiffanie Pitre .



She was preceded in death by her father Roger Joseph Eymard, Sr, Grandparents Emar Joseph and Natavita (Grom) Felarise Eymard, and Ambert and Natalie Guidry Angelette



Services will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Hammond, LA on Saturday Nov 14th at 11 AM.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store