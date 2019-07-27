|
|
Rebecca Sue Parsons
July 22, 1964 - July 22, 2019
Gulfport
Rebecca Sue Parsons, 55, passed unexpectedly on July 22nd, 2019.
Rebecca was born July 22nd, 1964, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She worked as an area sales manager for Direct General insurance.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy E Parsons, her son Brandon, her grandson, Oakley, her mother, Jean McNeese, her brother, Frank Jr, her six sisters; Brenda, Ruby, Carol, Fayla, ReGina, and Misty. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her father James "Rusty" Lindsey, and her step-father Frank McNeese, and her daughter Lisa Marie Lindsey.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday July 27th, at the Bible Baptist Church of Gulfport. Dr. Rick Carter will officiate.
In lieu of flowers in memory of Rebecca contributions may be made to the Rebecca Parsons Memorial fund. Donations may be made out to:
LGE Credit Union
P.O Box 1188
Marietta, Georgia 30061
Or for direct deposit,
please use:
Account Number: 16644710
Routing Number: 261171480 select savings deposit
Published in The Sun Herald on July 27, 2019