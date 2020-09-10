1/1
Rebecca Theriot "Becky" Broussard
1954 - 2020
{ "" }
Rebecca "Becky"

Theriot Broussard

1954-2020

bILOXI, ms

Rebecca "Becky" Theriot Broussard, 66, of Biloxi, Mississippi went to be in the arms of our Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in Gulfport, Mississippi.

A lifelong resident of Biloxi, Becky was born on August 26, 1954 to TBoy and Lena Theriot. Becky attended Sacred Heart Catholic Girls High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, five sisters and her family.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Broussard; her parents, TBoy and Lena Theriot; nephew, Doug Seymour; father-in-law, Herbert Broussard; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Broussard.

She is survived by her two children, Kimberly (Patrick) Lyons and Dustin Broussard; as well as her two precious grandchildren, Lexi and Luke Lyons. She is also survived by her sisters, Libby (Dave) Seymour, Mary (Ron) Pullen, Kim (Pat) Wylie, Dusty (Kevin) Burdine and Pinky (Steve) Walker; mother-in-Law, Frances Broussard; sister-in-law, Sharon (George) Pelaez; as well as many special nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 from 10am – 11am with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am at Nativity BVM Cathedral.

Interment will take place following mass at Old Biloxi Cemetery where she will rest next to her beloved husband.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in her honor may do so to a place dear to her heart, Nativity BVM Elementary School, 1046 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, MS 39530, where her precious grandchildren attend school and her daughter teaches.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Nativity BVM Cathedral
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Nativity BVM Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Howard Avenue Chapel
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
1 entry
September 10, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
