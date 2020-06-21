Reece E. Helbert
1942 ~ 2020
Hickory, MS, Formerly of Long Beach
Mr. Reece Edward Helbert, was born May 19, 1942 in Richlands, Virginia. He passed away on June 18, 2020 in Hickory, Mississippi.
Reece was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois E. Ladnier Helbert; son, Reece Edward Helbert II; parents, Rufus Ely Helbert and Ellen Mabe Helbert; brothers, Raymond Helbert and Robert Helbert of Virginia; sister, Mildred Grimmett; and brother-in-laws, Raymond Grimmett of West Virginia and Louis Sarns of Schiller Park, IL.
He is survived by his daughter, Rachell Helbert-Couey (Cameron), Richard Bell (Josie), Cassandra Alexander (Robert), Charles Bell (Lourdes); sister, Charlotte "Fern" Sarns of Schiller Park, IL; grandchildren, Nicholas Alexander, Casie Nichole' Alexander, Charlene Konklebell, Matthew Bell, Karen Debruin, Russell Beattie, Courtland Blake, Kenneth Bell, Madison Gundlach, Callum Couey; and great-grandchildren, Athan Alexander, Ronan Alexander, Lillith Debruin, Lyra Konklebell.
Reece served with the 36th Engineers Group, 11th Engineer Battalion, US Army, and as a US Navy Sea Bee 74th Battalion where he worked as an equipment operator. He then worked at Litton-Ingalls as a Gantry Operator for 30 years, where he received a safety award for every year of employment. He belonged to the Operators Engineer Union for 30 years. Reece enjoyed coaching his son and friends in baseball throughout their youth in Minor, Major and Babe Ruth Leagues in Long Beach, MS. He was involved Boy Scouts of America with his son, all the way up until Eagle Scouts. He was an avid saltwater fisherman. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church of Long Beach for 35 years, before having to relocate to Hickory, MS and becoming a member of St. Anne's Catholic Church in Newton, MS. The past 6 years of his life he took the role of not only a devoted loving husband, but also as a caregiver for his wife until her passing. Now he has joined his wife and their son Reece again in life everlasting.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with visitation starting at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Long Beach.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Rd. Long Beach is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
