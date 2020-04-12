|
Reggie Dale Harvey, Sr.
1940 - 2020
Biloxi
Reggie Dale Harvey, Sr., age 79, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Reggie was a native of Mize, MS and a resident of Biloxi for over 60 years. He retired from CenterPoint Energy and was a member of Nativity BVM. Reggie coached baseball and football for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Darlene Seymour Harvey; daughters, Tricia Harvey and Jandee Harvey; son, Reggie "Dale" (Angela) Harvey, Jr.; grandchildren, Colin, Kate, and Liam; brothers, Avereese Harvey and Ara (Rose Marie) Harvey; special sister-in-law, Doris Seymour; brother-in law, Durel (Ann) Seymour; special nieces, Barbara Copeland and Theresa Sauls; special nephews, Brian and Buddy Harvey; and numerous other nieces, nephews, and friends.
Private services will be held. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, is honored to serve this family.
View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 12, 2020