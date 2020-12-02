Regina FortenberryNovember 29, 2020Biloxi, Mississippi - Regina Hanzalik Fortenberry, 87, of Biloxi, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bay Cove Memory Care.Mrs. Fortenberry was a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Biloxi. She was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and was the organist for over 20 years. She was also the organist for many years at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Wiggins, MS. She was one of the founding members of Magnificat and a faithful member of People of Praise Community.Mrs. Fortenberry was preceded in death by her second and first husbands respectively, Loyd M. Fortenberry and Joseph J. Hanzalik Jr., her parents Laurence Lachaussee Viator and Joseph Avite Viator, siblings Jake Viator, Grace Werkau, Doris Brown, Warren Viator, and Phillip Viator.Survivors include her 6 children, Mark J. Hanzalik (Lora) of Diamondhead, MS, Nanette H. Butts (Cliff) Gulfport, MS, James E. Hanzalik (Kimm) Slidell, LA, Joseph L. Hanzalik, Biloxi, MS, Polly T Jayjack (Nick) Fairfax, VA, and Matthew W. Hanzalik, Biloxi, MS, 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her brother Donald Viator (Mable) of Biloxi, MS.A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Friends and family are invited to visit one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery.We want to thank Southern Care Hospice and the staff of Bay Cove Memory Care for the wonderful care provided.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that offerings be given to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for the repose of the Soul of Regina H. Fortenberry.