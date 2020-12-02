1/1
Regina Fortenberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina Fortenberry
November 29, 2020
Biloxi, Mississippi - Regina Hanzalik Fortenberry, 87, of Biloxi, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Bay Cove Memory Care.
Mrs. Fortenberry was a longtime resident of the MS Gulf Coast. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School in Biloxi. She was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church and was the organist for over 20 years. She was also the organist for many years at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Wiggins, MS. She was one of the founding members of Magnificat and a faithful member of People of Praise Community.
Mrs. Fortenberry was preceded in death by her second and first husbands respectively, Loyd M. Fortenberry and Joseph J. Hanzalik Jr., her parents Laurence Lachaussee Viator and Joseph Avite Viator, siblings Jake Viator, Grace Werkau, Doris Brown, Warren Viator, and Phillip Viator.
Survivors include her 6 children, Mark J. Hanzalik (Lora) of Diamondhead, MS, Nanette H. Butts (Cliff) Gulfport, MS, James E. Hanzalik (Kimm) Slidell, LA, Joseph L. Hanzalik, Biloxi, MS, Polly T Jayjack (Nick) Fairfax, VA, and Matthew W. Hanzalik, Biloxi, MS, 15 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and her brother Donald Viator (Mable) of Biloxi, MS.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Friends and family are invited to visit one hour prior. Burial will follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
We want to thank Southern Care Hospice and the staff of Bay Cove Memory Care for the wonderful care provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that offerings be given to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for the repose of the Soul of Regina H. Fortenberry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved