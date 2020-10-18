Alice "Betty" Hinman
March 26, 1921 - October 9, 2020
Daphne, Alabama
Alice "Betty" Hinman passed away on Friday, October 9th at the age of 99 in Daphne, Alabama. Our beloved Mother was strong in her Christian faith and touched the lives of so many around her. She served God every day through her love and devotion to her family, friends and even people she didn't know very well. She was very active in her church and a member of the First Baptist Church of Fairhope and First Baptist Church of Gulfport for more than 50 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chauncey Titus, her parents Thomas & Mattie McGehee & her siblings Bobbye Meek, Joyce Spruill and Tom McGehee. She is survived by her six children Larry Hinman of San Jose, CA, Brian Hinman of Laurel, MD, Mike Hinman of Ocean Springs, MS, Beth Lynch & Rena Garrison of Raleigh, NC and Bradley Hinman of Daphne, AL, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Gravesite Services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Gulfport on October 23rd at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers please send donations to First Baptist Church of Gulfport - https://fbcgulfport.org/give