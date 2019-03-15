Rene Edward Davidson, Sr.



1933 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Rene Edward Davidson, Sr., 85, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 in Ocean Springs.



Mr. Davidson was born in New Orleans, LA on November 22, 1933. He graduated from Holy Cross Catholic School and Loyola University and served in the U.S. Marines. Mr. Davidson was a member of the Knights of Columbus and served as President of the Kwanis Club, Lyons Club and the J.C. & Jaynes Organization. He enjoyed fishing, music, photography and especially spending time with his family and friends. Mr. Davidson was always the life of the party and had a passion for living.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marguerite Sacerdote Davidson; and his siblings, Peggy Davidson Odem and Joel Davidson.



Mr. Davidson's survivors include his wife, Brenda Pittman Davidson; his daughters, Marguerite Lynn Davidson (Mike) Morris, Cynthia Davidson (Kevin) Bennett, Alysia Davidson (Keith) Bennett and Kim Migaud (Edward) Tumminello; his sons, Rene Edward (Stacey) Davidson, Jr. and Warren Migaud, Jr.; his grandchildren, Brandon (Leah) and Blake (Becca) Bennett, Jay (Amanda) and Katie Morris, Jennifer and Lindsay Bennett, Rene III and Reece Davidson, Kristin (David) Grizzard and Andrew, Marcus and Christian Migaud; and seven great-grandchildren.



Flowers are appreciated or in lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Knights of Columbus.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Friends may visit from 10:30 am until Mass time. Interment will follow at Southern Memorial Park. A gathering will follow services at Our Lady of Fatima Fellowship Hall.



The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2019