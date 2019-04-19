Renee Lydie Fossoul Barbati



1929-2019



Biloxi



On Tuesday, April 16, 2019, Heaven accepted a new Angel into the pearly gates.



Renee Lydie Fossoul Barbati was born on August 7, 1929, in Liege, Belgium. As a young girl, she lived under Nazi occupation during WW II. She would often tell stories of that time and the struggles she and her family faced. She often remarked of the handsome American GI's that came marching down the street carrying the American Flag as they liberated Belgium from Hitler's Third Reich.



A few years later, she met and fell in love with one of these handsome young GI's, George. They were married and she moved to the USA, where she worked hard and became a citizen of this country.



She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marie Morrsie Fossoul; her parents, Oscar Fossoul and Elvire Van Hoof; her sisters, Helene and Giselle; and her husband of 52 years, George Barbati.



Renee and George had one son, Michael Philip Barbati and his wife, Cynthia; two grandsons, Aiden Michael Barbati and Gregory Rollins; her nephew, Richard Palmieri and his family, who reside in Colorado; and her beloved little dog, Coco, and her kitty cat.



Additionally, Renee leaves behind many friends who will forever keep her warm smile and loving hospitality in their hearts.



The funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 2:00 PM, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Biloxi, with a visitation for family and friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Interment will be held at 1:30 PM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Biloxi National Cemetery.



An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com . Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary