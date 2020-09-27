1/1
Renkert G. "Kert" Meyer Jr.
1943 - 2020
Renkert "Kert" G. Meyer, Jr.

1943~2020

Long Beach

Renkert "Kert" G. Meyer, Jr., age 77 a native of Hamlin, NY and longtime resident of Long Beach, MS passed away on August 28, 2020 in Gulfport, MS.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon B. Meyer; his parents, Renkert G. Meyer and Irene G. Meyer; and one sister, Linda A. Meyer.

Kert is survived by his children, Beth I. Meyer, Jill H. Sanders (Jason), and Scott F. Meyer; his siblings, Karen A. Weed and Brian F. Meyer (Mary Ellen); grandchildren, Victoria A. Meyer, Frederick G. Meyer, Riley L. Sanders and Cora J. Sanders; nephews, Jessy A. Tennant, Allen B. Tennant, Kevin M. Meyer (Brianna), and Patrick Meyer; numerous other relatives and dear friends.

He received his Masters of Science Oceanography degree from Florida Institute of Technology in June of 1977. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1964 – 1968, and later became the Commanding Officer, Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVOCEANO), from 1977-1996.

As a USCG Seaman, Kert voyaged to the North Pole and Antarctica and served as the Nobska Lighthouse keeper in Falmouth, Massachusetts. In his twenties as a Coastie, he received a special invitation to Navy Diver training and was one of fourteen who graduated from a class that began with 28 participants. Kert's work with NAVOCEANO was recognized with the Navy Meritorious Civilian Award, the highest award a civilian can receive from the Navy.

As an avid catamaran sailor, he was active in the 1980s and 90s with the Gulf Yachting Association races and served as the Commodore for the Long Beach Yacht Club. One of Kert's most notable racing accomplishments was completing the Regatta del Sol al Sol-Pensacola, Florida to Isla Mujeres, Mexico. Kert was a man of faith and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Long Beach, MS.

He will be remembered most for his devotion to his wife of 51 years as well as his dedication to his family. Kert's Mantra, "Remember, a day without sailing is a day you can never go back and make up!"

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the United States Coast Guard Foundation, 394 Taugwonk Road, Stonington, CT 06378-1807 or https://coastguardfoundation.org/coast-guard-support

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Commission Road in Long Beach proudly served the Meyer family.



Published in The Sun Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
