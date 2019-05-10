Rex Forman



June 22, 1925- May 3, 2019



Brandon, Florida



FORMAN, Rex



aged 93 of Brandon, Florida died May 3, 2019. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho of Alfred John Forman and Rita Orison Forman.He graduated early from high school and left home in 1942 to learn aviation instrument repair as a civilian in support the war effort. Later that year he joined the Navy and was stationed in Missouri, Florida, and Georgia. An Aviation Machinists Mate, he was proud of his flight time, especially flying Atlantic patrols in PBYs. He returned home at the end of the war, met and married Helen D. Morgan and they had three children. He later married Sophia M. Moore. In the 1960's. They were transferred to Ocean Springs, MS where they lived for 42 years. He began working for Standard Oil of California as a laborer, became an operator, and worked his way up to be an operations supervisor, qualified in multiple plants at a major oil refinery. He was a man of many talents. He was recognized for his ability to solve complex problems and was often asked to teach new operators about both the theory and the reality of operating the plant they were assigned. He was a published poet and, until he turned 80, wrote a poem for each birthday. He was an excellent golfer and scored two holes-in-one. He owned four sailboats (including two that he built), and spent many hours on the water. He was also a woodworker and built many pieces of furniture, art objects, and humorous figures. He was a radio amateur (WA5IKB), talking with people around the world. He taught himself software programming, and wrote programs to help him with his managing his interests. Sophia passed away in 2005, just short of their 50th anniversary. Rex is survived by his son, Michael W. Carl (Li Hwa) of Brandon, and daughters Kathleen A. Sheehy of Owego NY and Pamela J. Morgan (Tom) of Idaho Falls ID, eight grand-children, seven great grand children, and one great great grandchild. Dear to Rex and Sophia was Betty Lau Kurecka of Fort Worth, TX whom they loved like a daughter. At his request there will be no service; he will be laid to rest next to his beloved Sophia in Milan, MO. Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan is handling arrangements. Published in The Sun Herald on May 10, 2019