Rhonda Coffey Blackwell
1955 - 2020
Biloxi
Rhonda Coffey Blackwell departed this life on July 4th, 2020, at the age of sixty-four in Biloxi, Mississippi.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her mother, Iola Mae Hayes Coffey and father Willie Coffey Sr.
Family was an important part of Rhonda's life. She raised two daughters and helped to raise three grandchildren. Most of her time was spent with her mother and sister.
Rhonda was born in Monticello, Kentucky on September 19th, 1955. She served her country in the United States Army and later retired from working as a government employee at Keesler Air Force Base. Rhonda was a kind and good hearted person. She was hardworking and cared about others, she took challenges head on, a fighter in the true sense. Most of all she was humble. She always remembered where she came from and stayed true to her values.
Rhonda had a passion for helping and assisting others.
Rhonda leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Sandra Keller Ewell, Sheila Cason Wood, and Barbara (Clifford) McCullough; her three brothers, Willie (Rachel) Coffey Jr., Jack Coffey, and Timothy (Connie) Coffey; her two children Bianca (Pedro) Henry and Jazmin Blackwell; her three grandchildren, Alexis, Dominic, and Javon; her numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and loved ones.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family of the late Rhonda Coffey Blackwell sincerely appreciates your thoughtfulness and prayers during their time of sorrow. May God bless you and always.
